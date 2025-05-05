Nigeria: NCDMB Unveils Selection Criteria for Inaugural Nigerian Content Awards

press release

With a focus on credibility, compliance, and measurable impact, the Champions of Nigerian Content Awards is poised to set a new standard for excellence in Nigeria's energy sector.

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), in partnership with Sweetcrude Limited, has announced the detailed selection criteria for the inaugural Champions of Nigerian Content Awards, designed to honour outstanding contributions to local content development in Nigeria's oil and gas sector.

Scheduled for 21 May, 2025, at the NCDMB Conference Hall in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, the awards will recognise individuals and organisations that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to advancing Nigerian Content in 2024. The ceremony will coincide with the Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF), further spotlighting industry excellence and contributions to national economic transformation.

The 12 award categories are:

*Nigerian Content Icon of the Year

*Nigerian Content Lifetime Achievement Award

*Nigerian Content International Upstream Operator of the Year

*Nigerian Content Independent Upstream Operator of the Year

*Nigerian Content Midstream Operator of the Year

*Nigerian Content Downstream Operator of the Year

*Nigerian Content International Service Company of the Year

*Nigerian Content Indigenous Service Company of the Year

*Nigerian Content Innovator of the Year

*Nigerian Content Financial Services Provider of the Year

*Nigerian Content Media Organization of the Year

*Women in Leadership Award for Promoting Gender Equality and Empowerment

Objective Evaluation Metrics Ensure Credibility

According to the NCDMB, the criteria for oil and gas operators will include key and empirical benchmarks like

- Production output (crude oil and gas volumes).

- Compliance with Nigerian Content Plans (NCPs) and Nigerian Content Compliance Certificates (NCCCs).

- Adherence to NOGICD Act reporting requirements, such as submission of Nigerian Content Performance Reports and Employment & Training Plans.

Similar criteria will apply to financial institutions, media organisations, and individuals, ensuring a transparent and merit-based selection process.

Winners for the Nigerian Content Icon of the Year, Innovator of the Year, and Women in Leadership Award will also be selected based on measurable performance indicators.

Advisory Committee of Industry Titans to Oversee Process

To uphold the awards' prestige, an Advisory Committee of distinguished experts have been set up to oversee nominations and validate winners. Members include:

Dr Ernest Nwapa (Pioneer Executive Secretary, NCDMB).

Dr Omar Farouk (Secretary General, African Petroleum Producers Organization).

Mr Wole Akinyosoye (Former Zonal Operations Controller, DPR).

The Executive Secretary NCDMB, Felix Omatsola Ogbe emphasised that the awards aim to become the oil and gas sector's equivalent of the Oscars, celebrating genuine impact rather than mere participation.

"This recognition is reserved for those who have gone beyond compliance to drive tangible growth in Nigerian Content," he stated.

Event Details

Date: 21 May, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: NCDMB Conference Hall, Yenagoa.

