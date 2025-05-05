Rwanda: PDI Party Leader On Why Genocide Ideology Cannot Be Ignored

The Ideal Democratic Party (PDI) has warned against a genocide ideology which has persisted for decades since the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, including in neighbouring countries, such as DR Congo.

Speaking during PDI's annual General Assembly held on Sunday, May 4, party chairperson Mussa Fazil Harerimana, told members that the spread of Genocide ideology was a danger affecting not only Rwanda but also the region.

ALSO READ: Minister Bizimana puts ex-BBC journalist on spot for decades-long genocide ideology

He warned that the Genocide against the Tutsi is misrepresented by individuals attempting to distort historical facts, often influenced by external forces, particularly from the West.

Harerimana noted that the persisting Genocide ideology cannot be ignored in regional affairs. He condemned countries the ignore the genocide ideology.

"For instance, it's surprising that Belgium chose not to organize or support the 31st commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi," Harerimana said.

"Commemoration activities are meant to uphold humanity and ensure such atrocities never happen again. But following the diplomatic fallout with Rwanda and the geopolitics crisis in the region, Belgium decided to stay away.

"It appears that their past involvement was merely performative, pretending to show solidarity with Rwandans while being complicit in the Genocide and still fueling the same threats today," he said.

Harerimana said that what is happening in eastern DR Congo is the same as what happened in Rwanda. He added that even politicians who spread hate speech get away with it.

"What's worse is that the individuals responsible are the same ones being sheltered and supported by foreign governments," he said. "The only difference is the borders, but the atrocities being committed there are similar to those that took place in Rwanda."

ALSO READ: Politicians urged to renew efforts to fight against genocide ideology

Harerimana explained that Rwanda has been engaged in a struggle against political and economic influence, where its positive policies have proven successful.

"You cannot prevent such a struggle, but facts always win," he said.

"Rwanda has been championing unity and inclusivity in its policies, unlike the two countries still clinging to divisive approaches. There is no ethnic division in Rwandan leadership because such a model has been proven ineffective. It was imposed by Belgium, which built negative structures. Now, Rwanda has become a challenge in the region because it's influencing the dismantling of those systems," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In some neighboring countries, certain leaders are in power not due to their competence, but simply because they belong to the majority. As a result, Rwanda's politics of unity is viewed as a threat, because it refuses to conform to their outdated frameworks," he added.

ALSO READ: Politics of identity, genocide ideology in eastern DR Congo hinder regional peace

Ambassador André Bumaya and members of the party said that some governments in the region portray Rwanda as a threat to their security in order to divert public opinion on internal failures, especially their continued governance through ethnic-based frameworks.

"Of course, Rwanda's politics is a major threat to those governments because it can awaken citizens to recognize the wrongdoings of their leaders," Bumaya said. "Unfortunately, we are unsure whether this awareness will succeed because you can't force someone to choose what's right. However, we will never give up, and eventually, they will come to understand the truth."

Grace Ishimwe, a youth representative in the party, said that such a dialogue on geopolitics is essential for young people who want to understand national and regional politics in order to better serve the country.