Rwanda: Meteo Warns of Possible Floods, Landslides From Sunday to Tuesday

Rwanda Meteorology Agency has issued a weather alert, warning of floods, landslides in steep slopes without erosion control measures, as heavy rain is expected from Sunday, May 4-6.

The weather agency also warned of thunderstorms.

In their statement released on May 4, Meteo Rwanda has indicated that rainfall will range from 20 between 50 millimetres per day.

The heaviest downpours are expected in the City of Kigali, Northern and Western provinces, and some parts of Southern and Eastern provinces.

Districts identified as most at risk are Muhanga, Nyaruguru, Nyamagabe, Huye, Rwamagana, Ngoma, and Kirehe.

The public, especially residents in high-risk zones, was advised to take precautionary measures to minimize the impact of the adverse weather events.

The alert follows a ten-day forecast, valid from May 1 to 10, which had already indicated a likelihood of enhanced rainfall between May 5 and 10.