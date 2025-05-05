South Africa: Eastern Cape Fatal Crash Under Investigation - South African News Briefs - May 5, 2025

Eastern Cape Fatal Crash Under Investigation

An investigation is underway into a collision in which 15 people were killed on the R63 between Adelaide and Maqoma in the Eastern Cape, reports SABC News. The crash involved a minibus traveling from Qonce to Cape Town and a bakkie en route from Adelaide to Kwamaqoma. Transport Minister Barbara Creecy and Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane have extended their condolences to the bereaved families, with Mabuyane also urging road users to exercise extreme caution. In a separate incident, nine people remained hospitalized after a multi-vehicle pile-up near Lichtenburg in the North West, caused by a driver trying to overtake two vehicles when he collided with another car coming from the opposite direction.

City Power Urges Johannesburg Residents to Continue Using Electricity Sparingly

City Power urged residents of Johannesburg's inner city to use electricity sparingly as efforts to fully restore power continued following a fire in an underground tunnel near the M1 double-decker, which caused a major blackout, reports EWN. Investigations revealed that the blaze was caused by cable theft. Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the utility had managed to restore power to most affected areas. He cautioned customers against overloading the system, especially with demand expected to spike after the long weekend, as this could lead to further outages.

Cape Baboon Troops Accounted For Following Fires

Animal welfare authorities confirmed that Cape baboon troops in the fire-ravaged deep south were accounted for, reports EWN. The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA)'s fire-trained team has also joined fire officers to tend to wild animals caught in the fire's path. The SPCA teams also helped families evacuate pets and horses in upper Tokai as the fire approached homes and stables. SJ Equestrian's Sarah-Jane Lazarus said that they're ready to help animals in need.

