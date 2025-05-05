Nigeria: Three Feared Dead in Jeddo Near Warri As Security Operatives Restore Order

4 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Jimitota Onoyume

Jeddo — Tragedy struck in Jeddo, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State, as three people were feared dead following a fatal road incident involving a Lexus vehicle, an Okada rider, and a police officer.

According to eyewitness accounts, the driver of the Lexus, reportedly a young man, was speeding when he struck both the motorcycle rider and a policeman along the road. The victims were said to have died on the spot before help could arrive.

Following the incident, other Okada riders in the vicinity, angered by the development, reportedly descended on the driver and allegedly beat him severely. Unconfirmed reports suggest that he may have also died from the assault.

Security operatives were quickly deployed to the scene to restore calm and prevent further violence.

An eyewitness, Charles, recounted: "The vehicle was being driven at high speed by a young boy when he hit both the Okada rider and the policeman. They reportedly died instantly."

Another resident, Ovo, criticized the reckless driving: "This is a densely populated residential area. Why would anyone drive at such high speed here? Look at the outcome -- innocent lives lost."

While the exact number of casualties remains unconfirmed at the time of reporting, calm has since returned to the area as authorities investigate the incident.

