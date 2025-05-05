Rwanda: What to Know About Upcoming Kinyinya Ecotourism Park

4 May 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Michel Nkurunziza

The Kinyinya EcoPark is a central feature of the 600-hectare Green City Kigali Master Plan, which aims to integrate natural spaces into the urban environment.

The eco-park is situated at the former Deutsche Welle radio site, which is set to be transformed into a vibrant urban eco-park and eco-tourism destination.

Plans include visitor experiences, cultural and educational centres, as well as sports and leisure.

These proposals are currently conceptual and guided by the overarching Green City Kigali Master Plan.

A detailed ecological and biodiversity assessment of the site is still pending.

In this article, The New Times highlights key things to know about the upcoming eco-park.

Forest within the city

According to information obtained by The New Times from Green City Kigali Company (GCKC), which implements the Green City Kigali Master Plan, the park will integrate residential and commercial developments around the forest's edges, while preserving existing trees to create a true "forest within a city" atmosphere.

The concept promotes eco-tourism, wellness, and harmonious residential living in tune with nature. The park will feature both green and blue spaces, including productive forest zones.

Walking, cycling, and running trails

Facilities will include dedicated walking, cycling, and running trails, eco-tourism experiences, and an arboretum to explore native flora and fauna.

Cultural and informational centres

The eco-park will also house cultural and informational centres to educate visitors on the history of the site and the rationale behind its preservation.

Planned BRT system for accessibility

A Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system is planned to ensure accessibility while maintaining the tranquillity of the park.

The BRT will run adjacent to the northern boundary of the former Deutsche Welle site, through the proposed eco-park, serving development on only one side.

70 hectares reserved for the forest

The 70-hectare forest presents substantial investment opportunities for the private sector, offering benefits to local communities, the environment, and scientific research.

The eco-park is designed to serve multiple purposes--supporting both passive and active recreation, promoting conservation and scientific inquiry, and generating employment and eco-tourism ventures.

It also includes potential for hospitality developments and residential areas that integrate with the surrounding community.

Over 50 bird species

The area contains numerous mature trees and is home to over 50 species of birds, as well as other small wild animals that are rarely seen so close to the capital.

In addition, many surrounding wetlands provide essential ecosystem services, including habitat support, biodiversity conservation, and food production.

Project timeline and funding

In September 2024, the City of Kigali announced the completion of the graphic design for the "Green City Kigali" project, which will be constructed in Kinyinya Sector starting in 2025.

Initial project funding is estimated at nearly Rwf60 billion, according to city authorities.

The project will cover more than 600 hectares across the villages of Rusenyi, Ngaruyinka, Birembo, Taba, Binunga, and Gasharu--located in the Murama and Gasharu cells within Kinyinya Sector.

Developed under the City of Kigali's 2050 Master Plan, the project is largely envisioned as a "walking city," with a strong emphasis on non-motorised transport as a core component of sustainable urban mobility.

