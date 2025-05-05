Rwanda: How Sunny Niyomugabo Is Turning the Tables for Patriots BBC

Patriots Basketball Club has weathered a challenging season marked by the departures of key players including Dieudonné Ndizeye and Will Perry, as well as long-time head coach Henry Mwinuka who is currently coaching Tigers.

The team stumbled at the start of the campaign, sparking concerns that they might even miss out on the playoffs. However, as the regular season draws to a close, the team has defied expectations as it now sits second in the standings with 25 points.

ALSO READ: Basketball: Patriots face UGB test, AZOMCO chase first win

In addition to that, the Patriots are the only team to have defeated the reigning champions APR, edging them out with a 71-62 victory.

Leading the resurgence is Sunny Niyomugabo, 35, a relatively young and inexperienced coach who stepped in following Mwinuka's departure. Niyomugabo, a former Patriots player and Mwinuka's assistant, took over the reins this season despite having only recently transitioned from professional basketball in 2023.

Throughout his playing career, he featured for several local clubs, including Marine Basketball Club, KBC, APR, IPRC-Huye, and the Patriots.

"This is my first year as a head coach, but I found it very different from being an assistant coach. When you are a head coach, you have full responsibility. When you lose, people blame you, and if you see something, you have to fix it," Niyomugabo tells Times Sport.

He noted that he learned a great deal from Henry Mwinuka when he served as an assistant coach.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Talking about the Patriots' squad this season, he said that, based on the starting line-up, almost every team seemed stronger than his. However, what has made a difference is that the players understand the value of victory.

For him, the main objective is to play in the playoffs, then anything is possible.

"When we get to the playoffs, we will plan one game at a time," he noted.

Niyomugabo had a good career as a player. He contributed well as Kigali Basketball Club (KBC) claimed the 2010/11 league title. Following his impressive display, the forward attracted attention from different domestic clubs including APR and Espoir, but he chose APR, signing for them for the 2011/12 season.

Under the guidance of long-serving Kenyan coach Cliff Owuor, Niyomugabo and his new team went to finish second in the league, behind arch-rivals Espoir for three seasons in a row.

He joined the Patriots in the 2014/15 season, signing a one-year contract.

Niyomugabo has also played for the national team in the past. He earned his first national cap in 2011 for 17th FIBA Africa Men's Under-18 Championship.

His first call to the senior team came in 2014 during the FIBA Zone V tournament that took place in Kampala, Uganda.