Egypt Condemns Targeting of Infrastructure and Vital Facilities in Port Sudan and Kassala

4 May 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Arab Republic of Egypt condemns the targeting of infrastructure and vital facilities in the cities of Port Sudan and Kassala in the early hours of May 4, 2025.

Egypt emphasizes the necessity of preserving the resources of the brotherly Sudanese people, refraining from targeting infrastructure and various civilian facilities, and safeguarding the unity and stability of the brotherly Sudan.

Egypt further affirms that targeting civilian infrastructure undermines efforts to restore stability in Sudan and hinders initiatives to enhance the flow of humanitarian aid to the Sudanese people. Egypt also calls for a ceasefire to safeguard the resources of the Sudanese people.

