Africa: Tightly Contested Morocco Nigeria Duel Ends Goalless

Morocco and Nigeria's Under-20 sides played an evenly balanced goalless stalemate in a tightly contested Group C encounter at the 30 June Air Defence Stadium on Sunday, in what proved to be a physical and tactical battle during the TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite both teams showing moments of attacking promise, neither side was able to break the deadlock across the 90 minutes. The fixture, officiated by Ugandan referee Shamirah Nabadda, was marked by a flurry of fouls, stoppages, and missed opportunities.

Morocco came closest to finding the back of the net in the second half, with Fouad Zahouani and Ayman Arguigue both squandering headed chances from inside the six-yard box. Nigeria responded with efforts of their own, including a long-range strike from Israel Ayuma and a header from Emmanuel Chukwu, both of which failed to trouble the Moroccan goalkeeper.

Substitutions and injuries interrupted the flow throughout the game, with players from both sides needing treatment late in the second half. Morocco's Hossam Essadak and Nigeria's Divine Oliseh were among those who left the pitch limping.

With the result, both nations will have to wait a little longer to secure a place in the knockout stages, with their final group matches set to be decisive.

It was a clash full of grit, but in the end, neither Morocco nor Nigeria could find the killer touch in front of goal.

Up next for Morocco will be a North African duel against Tunisia on Wednesday, with a simultaneous fixture seeing Nigeria taking on Kenya.