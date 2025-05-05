Nigeria: New Report Uncovers Hidden Women's Health Crisis in Nigeria's Workplaces

...As 67.2% of Nigerian women suffer serious health issues at work

A new report has revealed a silent crisis affecting millions of working women across the country.

The report, titled "The State of Women's Health in Nigeria," released at Healthtracka's Foundation for Advocacy, Innovation and Research, FAIR, Banking on Women's Health conference in Lagos weekend, showed that 67.2 per cent of Nigerian women experienced serious workplace health challenges, ranging from debilitating menstrual pain to complications from fertility treatment and menopause.

It indicated further that despite these burdens, fewer than half of male colleagues recognized the issues, while only 18 per cent of employers offer women-specific health benefits, exposing critical gaps in workplace policy and support.

FAIR Executive Director, Ifeoluwa Dare-Johnson, and other experts emphasised the importance of strategic inclusion.

Dare-Johnson said: "Women's health is not a side issue, it is the foundation of economic growth. Recognising and accommodating it is not a charitable add-on, it's a strategic imperative.

"Companies providing menstrual or menopause leave, reproductive care insurance, and flexible work schedules see lower absenteeism and better staff retention."

The report also highlighted regional health inequalities, stating that "in Kebbi State, only 8 per cent of births occur in health facilities, with just 6.75 per cent of the state's 2024 budget allocated to health.

"By contrast, Edo State records a 96 per cent rate of facility-based deliveries, even though it still falls short of the 15 per cent Abuja Declaration health budget target.

"Alarmingly, over 10 per cent of women in Lagos and Abuja lack access to menstrual hygiene products monthly, affecting attendance at work and school."

However, the report featured successful interventions, such as ferric carboxymaltose, for treating maternal anaemia, community antenatal care programmes in Bauchi, and HPV self-sampling kits that boosted cervical cancer screening from 56 percent to 93 percent.

At the conference, Presidential Aide on Women's Health, Adanna Steinacker, announced two key federal initiatives: the Women's Health Media Hub, a digital platform offering culturally relevant health resources, and the Healthy Women, Healthy Nation campaign to spotlight women's health needs in all six geopolitical zones.

Steinacker said: "This is no longer about charity, it's the smartest investment in Nigeria's prosperity. A healthy woman is a healthy nation."

Also speaking virtually, Deputy Director of Family Health at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Rodio Diallo, expressed concern over Nigeria's maternal mortality rate--576 deaths per 100,000 live births, resulting in over 80,000 preventable deaths annually.

She said: "Women are the backbone of families and communities, their health must be a national priority."

Renowned oncologist, Dr. Modupe Elebute-Odunsi, founder of Women in Healthcare Nigeria, highlighted cancer care as another urgent area.

She said: "Most patients arrive at stage 3 or 4 due to poor awareness and access. Cancer is not a punishment. When caught early, it can be cured."

A key highlight of the conference was the unveiling of the Banking on Women's Health Innovation Award, an initiative designed to spotlight and support forward-thinking health solutions, with the potential to significantly impact women's health outcomes across Nigeria.