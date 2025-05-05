Kenya: MPs Hold Public Forum On Entrenching Key Devolved Funds in Constitution

Nairobi — Members of Parliament are set to kick-off nationwide public hearings on the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to anchor the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) in the Constitution.

The Bill aims to secure the NG-CDF, the Senate Oversight Fund, and the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) in the Constitution.

The hearings will take place in all 290 constituencies and 47 counties from today and Wednesday.

The public forums will be held from 8 am to 5 pm in each MP's constituency office and at the offices of the 47 County Women Representatives.

Submissions can be made via email to the Clerk of the National Assembly or delivered in person to the Main Parliament Buildings.

Clerk of the National Assembly says all submissions must be received by June 10.