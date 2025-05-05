Nigeria: Will Delta Gov's Defection to APC Threaten Omo-Agege's Ambition?

A clash of political personalities and ambitions appears imminent in Delta State, following Governor Sheriff Oborevwori's defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his immediate declaration as the party's leader in the state. This move threatens the long-held dominance of former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

Major opposition parties in the country are expressing concern over the depletion of their membership by the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 general election. Oborevwori's defection, alongside former governor and 2023 presidential running mate to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Ifeanyi Okowa, has seen them join the APC with the entire People's Democratic Party (PDP) structure in Delta State, including the state chairman.

Analysts have predicted this could prove a pyrrhic victory for the ruling party if it mismanages the potential clash of ambition between the governor and the former Deputy Senate Presdent, Ovie Omo-Agege, who was previously the APC leader in the state, particularly regarding the 2027 election.

Although the APC constitution does not specifically stipulate who should be the party leader in the states, the National Working Committee (NWC) and other party bodies often regard incumbent governors as leaders in their states. This position was reiterated by Vice President Kashim Shettima and the party's national chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Monday during the formal reception of the governor to the party.

Analysts say this is a threat to Omo-Agege's position, as Governor Oborevwori will now assume his responsibilities as the APC leader in Delta State.

Omo-Agege, who is reportedly preparing to contest the 2027 governorship ticket of the APC, has a long-standing political rivalry with Oborevwori. He lost the 2023 governorship election to Oborevwori, with 240,229 votes to the governor's 360,234.

Since then, the former Deputy Senate President has consistently criticised Oborevwori's administration for alleged failures. More significantly, he appears to have lost favour with President Bola Tinubu's government. As of May 2025, he has not been appointed to any official position within Tinubu's administration. Despite his prominent role as the party's gubernatorial candidate and his tenure as Deputy Senate President, Omo-Agege remains without a federal appointment, which many attribute to his position during the party's 2022 presidential primaries.

Before Oborevwori's dramatic defection to the APC last week, Omo-Agege was among the most vocal critics of overtures from the governor.

With the defection, observers say Oborevwori has not only strengthened his political base ahead of 2027 but also assumed de facto leadership of the Delta APC, particularly following the pledge of loyalty by the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, who had previously challenged Omo-Agege's leadership.

Omo-Agege silent,' Delta govt says no cause for alarm

When contacted by telephone, the former Deputy Senate President declined to comment.

Omo-Agege simply said, "No comment. I don't want to speak on that."

However, the Delta State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagu, told Daily Trust in a telephone chat yesterday that there was no cause for alarm.

Responding to a question on the predicted clash of interest between the governor and Omo-Agege, and whether the latter was not a threat to the governor's chances, Aniagu said, "Almost everybody you see today in the APC before now were in the PDP.

"So, those in the PDP coming to join the APC is just a family reunion. There is no problem."

On whether he believes Omo-Agege would shelve his governorship ambition for the governor to win a second term, the information commissioner said, "I don't know. When we get to the bridge, we will cross."

It will be resolved internally - APC

But the APC has said issues concerning individual ambitions, particularly those of Delta's political figures, will be resolved internally when the time comes.

The APC National Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, told Daily Trust in a telephone interview yesterday that the party has an internal mechanism for addressing such issues.

He said, "Well, it is too early to talk about individual ambitions. In politics, yes, people have ambitions, and these ambitions are legitimate, and you cannot deny them.

"But in a party where there is discipline and loyal members, those issues are always resolved internally without rancour.

"So the party has a mechanism through which it weighs and sieves the ambitions of individuals and ensures they do not conflict with the party's ambition.

"And I can assure you, when the time comes, everyone will be given the opportunity to present their ambitions, and if the party sees in him the qualities to deliver, it will have a way of resolving it."

When asked about fears of possible implosion in the APC following the influx of opposition members, Ibrahim said this would not happen.

He said the APC had anticipated the influx of defectors and had prepared the ground for the defection of opposition leaders.

"The massive influx of opposition members to the APC will not cause implosion. The APC is not a party that has been pushed to the corner where newcomers cannot find a convenient space; it is a progressive party with ample space to accommodate the entire country," he said.

An APC chieftain, Barrister Abdullahi Jalo, speaking to Daily Trust, asked Omo-Agege to shelve his ambition, saying he has the right to contest but should allow the incumbent governor to win a second term in 2027.

Jalo, a former deputy national publicity secretary of the PDP, said, "Okowa will likely contest the Senate based on the arrangement. But Omo-Agege, on the other hand, has governorship ambition for the 2027 election. Nobody will deny him the right to run.

"However, I suggest he shelve his ambition and allow the governor to get a second term. He should wait for his turn. This is not his turn."

Asked whether he is not worried Omo-Agege may work against the governor's interest, Barrister Jalo said, "Omo-Agege cannot work against the governor's interest. The only option for him is to look for another platform upon which to contest, like El-Rufai."

Desist from old politics, Nwoko urges Oborevwori

Meanwhile, Senator Ned Nwoko (APC, Delta North), who was one of the loudest voices against Governor Sheriff's planned defection, has however asked the governor to desist from old politics and embrace transformative politics.

Nwoko, who is the Chairman Senate ad hoc committee on crude oil theft, said, "It now behoves on you to rise to this historic moment. The past must not be carried into the future. As scripture warns, 'No one pours new wine into old wineskins.'

"Old habits, old politics, and the old deals that led to the gradual decline of the PDP in Delta must be left behind. Your defection must not be symbolic, it must be transformative.

"This is your opportunity to embrace a new sense of purpose and demonstrate renewed dedication to progressive governance, fairness, and inclusive development. It is time to write the wrongs of the past.

"Your move to the APC must be anchored in vision. Embrace the party's progressive agenda. Lead the charge for constitutional reform. Leave behind the politics of survival and step into the politics of legacy."

APC will walk a tightrope - Analysts

But political analyst Jackson Lekan Ojo told Daily Trust that the APC would walk a tightrope in a bid to end the feud that will erupt between the two Delta-born politicians after the primaries.

Ojo predicted Omo-Agege would insist on contesting the party's ticket, after which he would go to court if the primary favours Governor Oborevwori.

"This is a bone that will hook the throat of the APC. Now the house is building up, but implosion is gathering momentum. There will be a serious implosion in the party," he said.

"Omo-Agege will do everything democratically possible to overrun Sheriff in the APC, and the APC will not be able to manage the crisis. It will definitely end in court because Omo-Agege also has a governorship ambition come 2027," he added.

Also, Abubakar Ibrahim, a political analyst and Director of Information and Public Relations at the Federal University of Lafia, Nasarawa State, told Daily Trust that "Omo-Agege, for now, is politically isolated. His influence has waned, and Oborevwori's defection has only solidified that fact. The APC is unlikely to sideline a sitting governor for a former candidate, especially one who appears out of sync with the current political centre."

But he downplayed the likelihood of a major clash between Oborevwori and Omo-Agege over the 2027 governorship ticket.

"That matter is essentially settled. Power gravitates toward incumbency, and even key APC stakeholders like Festus Keyamo have already acknowledged Oborevwori's leadership," he said.

Another analyst, Lukman Abubakar, warned that many long-serving APC members could feel betrayed or alienated by the influx of former opposition figures, leading to tension and deep resentment.

"These conditions--sidelining old stakeholders, unresolved rivalries, and the influx of powerful defectors--are ripe for fragmentation," he said. "If not managed properly, it could result in anti-party activities, defections, or serious paralysis within the party's operations ahead of 2027."

He added that while the term "collapse" may be strong, a significant weakening of the party's cohesion is entirely possible if ambitions clash and reconciliation proves elusive.

"If major blocs feel marginalised and lose faith in the internal process, the APC might struggle to present a united front or credible candidates when it matters most," Lukman said.

The analysts agree that the APC's future in Delta State hinges on how well it balances emerging power blocs, manages rivalries, and navigates the delicate process of integrating former adversaries into its structure. These, they believe, must be done, or the defections of the governor and others may prove a false dawn.