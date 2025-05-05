Somalia to Open Key Political Summit in Mogadishu Amid Boycott By Regional Leaders

Mogadishu — Somalia is set to open a long-awaited National Consultative Council meeting in Mogadishu on Monday, though most regional leaders failed to attend, highlighting ongoing tensions between the federal government and federal member states.

The talks, led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, are expected to address critical national issues including elections, constitutional reforms, and security. However, the leaders of Puntland, Jubaland, Galmudug, and South West states were absent from the opening session.

No official explanation was given by the federal government, but Puntland's Said Abdullahi Deni and Jubaland's Ahmed Madobe had previously announced they would not participate.

Originally set to begin on May 1, the meeting is now expected to last several days. Its outcome could have significant implications for Somalia's political process.

Security was visibly tightened in the capital, with additional troops deployed around the presidential palace where the talks are being held. Movement in the area was heavily restricted.