Zimbabwe to Experience Increased Load-Shedding After Technical Fault Hits Hwange Power Station

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has announced a technical glitch at one of its major power generation plants that would result in heightened power cuts countrywide.

In a notice issued Sunday, the power utility said the technical fault at Hwange Power Station would necessitate increased load-shedding.

"ZESA Holdings would like to advise its valued stakeholders of a technical fault that occurred at Hwange Power Station, resulting in the reduction or available power supplies.

"This unforeseen incident has necessitated increased load-shedding across all customer groups," said the authority.

"Our technical team is working to rectify the problem and restore normal operations within the shortest possible time."