Nigeria: Lagos Police Nab Suspected Murderer With Stolen Vehicle in Kogi

Detectives from the Homicide Section of Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Abubakar Iliyasu for the alleged murder of 65-year-old Mrs. Jane Okoye which occurred on April 2, 2025, in the Orile Iganmu area of Lagos State.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin disclosed that the suspect who fled Lagos after the incident was apprehended in Kogi State.

According to him, "Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect had forcibly gained access to the victim's premises and fled with her Toyota Sienna vehicle. The victim was found unconscious and taken to a medical facility where she later passed on."

Hundeyin said following the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Yaba, Lagos for a discreet and thorough investigation, a team of homicide detectives promptly swung into action, deploying both intelligence and technical resources to get the suspect apprehended and recover the stolen property.

He said the efforts of the detectives yielded positive results as the principal suspect, Iliyasu, who had absconded with the deceased's vehicle and other personal items, was traced to and arrested in Ankpa in Kogi State.

The Lagos police image maker said the vehicle was recovered in good condition and has since been secured as evidence in the ongoing investigation.

"The suspect is currently being detained at the SCID, Yaba, where he is assisting investigators with useful information," Hundeyin added.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohunde Jimoh has assured the public that the suspect will be prosecuted after the investigation.

He emphasised that the Command remains steadfast in its mission to protect lives and property in Lagos State.