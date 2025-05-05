Nigeria: Why I Resigned Lawmaker Seat for Taraba Commissioner Slot

The member representing Karim-Lamid 1 at Taraba State House of Assembly, Hon. Mike Dio Jen, said he resigned his legislative position to become commissioner for the Ministry of Tertiary Institutions in the state in obedience to Governor Agbu Kefas.

Jen resigned as a lawmaker shortly after Kefas approved his commissioner appointment via a statement by the secretary to the government of the state Bar. Gibson Kataps on April 15, 2025.

Responding to the development, Jen said he left the legislature for the executive to answer a call by Kefas, whom he described as his political boss.

"My appointment as commissioner to head the Ministry for Tertiary Institutions is saddled with sadness and joy, especially in my Constituency.

"Governor Dr Agbu Kefas is my boss, whatever he says I should do, I will do it. Even if he tells me to go and help him as Councilor representing my Ward, in Karim Lamido local government, I will go.

"The governor asked me to go and manage the Tertiary Institutions and I said ok, I am not a disobedient child.

"If the governor sees anything good in me and he says to assist me in this, I will not hesitate to do it.

"So I am happy about it and I call on people to understand that in every country or sector, you have a leader, so I am following what my leader told me to do for him.

He added that when he is sworn in as commissioner, a by-election will be conducted to fill in the vacant space.

"I will just relinquish the position of Member representing Karim 1 State Constituency Taraba State House of Assembly to create room for a by-election for somebody to emerge.

"It is a state assignment and if I want the state to grow, I must do it. Forget about the personal interest. I rose up to the pinnacle of my career, I have been a Provost, College of Education, Zing, for Ten years. I have never been a disobedient child or subordinated to anybody," Jen stated.