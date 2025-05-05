Nigeria: Group Warns Factional NANS President Against Targeting President's Son

The coordinator of the Conference of Patriotic Nigerians (COPAN), Barrister Uchenna Odieli, has warned the factional President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Atiku Abubakar Isah. He urges him not to allow politicians to manipulate him into targeting Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement sent to Elanza News on Friday night, Odieli, who described himself as a stakeholder in NANS, accused specific individuals of exploiting Isah to tarnish Seyi Tinubu's reputation for political gain.

"If you contest an election and lose, you should go and rest. You must not be a NANS president," Odieli said, questioning why Isah was allowing himself to be used to attack "an innocent man" simply because he is the president's son.

Odieli defended Seyi Tinubu, describing him as a humble, well-mannered lawyer who has been unfairly vilified.

"I know Barr Seyi Tinubu very well, not through tabloids or whispers, but through shared moments, quiet gestures, and the kind of humanity that doesn't make the news," he said.

"He is not perfect; none of us is. He is not a violent man, nor the monster being painted by those too eager to condemn."

The COPAN coordinator expressed concern over what he described as a pattern of targeting Seyi Tinubu to gain public attention.

"What baffles me is that most of these charlatans do not know Seyi in person. They only see him from afar and have not had the opportunity to meet him one-on-one, but I know their game. Once one wants to be popular, the only gateway is to attack Seyi Tinubu," Odieli stated.

He called for restraint and urged the public to avoid "mob justice" when judging Seyi Tinubu.

"Justice must be blind, but not deaf to truth or mercy. Let the facts come forth, let the law take its course, but let us not forget that the president's son is still a son, a brother, and a human being," Odieli said, appealing for a fair and measured approach.

Odieli further praised Seyi Tinubu's character, describing him as a "soft-spoken gentleman" trained in the Western world, who strives to maintain dignity despite the pressures of his family name.

"Seyi is a very kind man, well-behaved, well-trained. Violence is not his way, so you should stop pouring your frustration on Seyi," he added.