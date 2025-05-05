Nigeria: 73.3% of Nigerians Reject Electricity Tariff Hike, Subsidy Removal - Poll

5 May 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria's electricity tariff hike, with a 300 per cent increase for Band A customers, has sparked concern as power remains unreliable. Despite subsidy removal to cut costs, businesses and households still rely on costly alternatives. Critics argue the policy worsens economic hardship without improving supply, urging the government to reconsider its approach.

BusinessDay's April 2025 TalkExchange poll has revealed that most Nigerians are against the recent increase in electricity tariffs for high-usage consumers and the reduction of government subsidies on electricity. The data reflects growing concerns over affordability, fairness, and the effectiveness of these reforms

According to the poll, 73.3 per cent of respondents said they do not support the recent tariff hike or the reduction in subsidies. Only 24.4 per cent expressed support, while 2.2 per cent were unsure.

The impact on households and businesses is evident. When asked whether the new tariff has made electricity more difficult to afford, 60 per cent said it had become "much more difficult," while 28.9 per cent said it was "somewhat more difficult." Only 8.9 per cent reported no change, and a mere 2.2 per cent said electricity had become easier to afford.

Concerns about Nigeria's long-term economic future were also addressed. While 33.3 per cent agreed that reducing subsidies and increasing tariffs is necessary for economic stability, a larger share--57.8 per cent--disagreed. Another 8.9 per cent were undecided.

