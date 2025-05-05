East Africa: Second Comesa Institutions Awareness Forum Kicks Off in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa, — The 2nd COMESA Institutions Awareness Forum is taking place in Addis Ababa.

This two-day event, hosted by the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), aims to raise awareness about the operations of COMESA institutions and foster engagement among various stakeholders.

The event is part of COMESA's 30th Anniversary celebrations and COMESA Week.

The forum aimed at raising awareness about COMESA and its operations among various stakeholders, including the business community, policymakers, youth, and media.

The COMESA Week is being held under the theme, "Accelerating Regional Integration through the Development of Value Chains in Climate Resilient Agriculture, Mining and Tourism."

It highlights the potential of the bloc for becoming a significant market place for goods and services as well as role of women and youth entrepreneur in driving economy of the region.