Sudan: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Condemns Terrorist Attack On Osman Digna Air Base

5 May 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the terrorist attack carried out by the terrorist militia using suicide drones targeting Osman Digna Air Base in Portsudan, causing damage to several warehouses and civilian and service facilities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that "this attack came two days after the criminal militia carried out a similar terrorist air operation targeting several facilities in Kassala."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs renewed its call "for the international community to expedite its duty to implement international laws and compel the terrorist militia to immediately cease these criminal acts that target the Sudanese people, their stability, and the safety of their service facilities and infrastructure."

Hereunder the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) publishes an unofficial translation of the Ministry's press statement:

Republic of Sudan

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Office of the Spokesperson and Media Directorate

Press Release

25/39

In a clear determination to continue its destructive and subversive approach against the Sudanese people and their infrastructure, the terrorist militia launched suicide drones this morning at Osman Digna Air Base in Portsudan, causing damage to several warehouses and civilian service facilities.

This attack came two days after the criminal militia carried out a similar terrorist air operation targeting several facilities in the city of Kassala.

This escalation by the rebel militia and its regional sponsor confirms their continued destruction of the infrastructure and service facilities entrusted with providing a decent living and well-being for the Sudanese citizen, a behavior prohibited by international norms and laws.

While the Ministry condemns and denounces this criminal terrorist behavior, it renews its call on the international community to urgently fulfill its duty to implement international laws and compel the terrorist militia to immediately cease these criminal acts targeting the Sudanese people, their stability, and the safety of their service facilities and infrastructure.

It also emphasizes the necessity to pressure the regional state sponsoring the rebel militia to immediately cease providing modern weapons, financing, and criminal planning, the continuation of which aims to create further chaos and threaten regional and international peace and security, violating all international norms and laws unanimously agreed upon by peace-loving peoples.

Issued on Sunday, May 4, 2025

