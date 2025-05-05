Nigeria: Police Orders Investigation Into Death of Five Children in Nasarawa

5 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa, Shetima Jauro-Mohammed, has ordered an investigation into the death of five children in the Agyaragu community of Obi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by SP Ramhan Nansel, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), on Monday in Lafia.

The PPRO said that the lifeless bodies of the children were found inside an abandoned, unserviceable vehicle parked at the residence of one Mr Abu Agyeme.

The commissioner has ordered a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"He expressed deep sorrow over the loss and extended the command's heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

"He also cautioned parents, guardians, and vehicle owners to be vigilant and ensure that children do not gain access to parked or abandoned vehicles without supervision," he said.

On Sunday, at about 5:30 pm, he said a resident of the area reported to the police that the children were discovered unresponsive inside a disused vehicle parked in a compound.

He said that Mr Ozimna Ogbor, who reported the matter, said the children were aged between six and 10 years.

"Upon arrival, the officers found the victims locked inside the abandoned vehicle.

"They were promptly evacuated to Aro Hospital, Agyaragu, where a medical doctor regrettably confirmed all of them dead due to suspected suffocation.

"This heartbreaking incident is a painful reminder of a similar tragedy that occurred in August 2019," Nansel added.

"Due to severe heat burns on the deceased bodies, the remains were released to their parents based on a request for burial," he said. (NAN)

