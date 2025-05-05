Sudan: Foreign Ministry - Terrorist Militia Continues to Commit Crimes Against Humanity, Massacres, and Ethnic Cleansing in Various Parts of Sudan

- Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the terrorist Janjaweed militia continues to commit crimes against humanity, massacres, and ethnic cleansing in various parts of the country. Over the past two days, it has committed a new horrific massacre against civilians in the city of Al-Nuhud in West Kordofan State, western Sudan. The killings were carried out on ethnic grounds.

The death toll has now reached approximately 300.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs added, in a press statement issued on Saturday, that, embodying the militia's lack of even the most basic human and moral sense, they have documented their horrific crimes, including trampling over the bodies of victims and leveling them to the ground, boasting of what they consider to be victory and heroism. In doing so, this criminal militia has surpassed the history of the worst terrorist groups the world has known.

The ministry said that the new massacre provides further evidence of the high cost of international impunity, which provides protection and encouragement to the brutal militia and its regional sponsor, who are responsible for providing everything the militia needs to operate its machinery of killing civilians, disrupting life, and destroying the country's infrastructure.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated its call for the UN Security Council and international actors to abandon their tolerance, bordering on indifference, toward the militia, its regional sponsor, and all its external supporters.