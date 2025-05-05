Sudan: Government Spokesperson - Foreign Presence Is the Greatest Security Threat After Terrorist Militias

- The official government spokesman, Minister of Culture and Information, Khalid Al-Aiser, has affirmed that the uncontrolled foreign presence in Sudan, particularly in Khartoum State, is the greatest security threat after the terrorist militias. He pointed out that the matter requires establishment of a capable military mechanism to combat foreign presence, place it within legal frameworks, and control the issue.

During a meeting of walis (governors) and ministers with Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, in Portsudan on Saturday, Al-Aiser praised the patriotic stances of the walis (governors) and their contributions to the War of Dignity. He said that they were on the front lines and managed other aspects of the War of Dignity, top of which the success of the currency replacement and the Sudanese-Saudi Certificate Examinations projects, which posed a major national challenge.

The Minister of Culture and Information addressed his Ministry's efforts to provide a platform to reflect the state's activities at the national and state levels, noting that the Ministry had completed the weekly media briefing conference No. (25), noting that the platform was an attempt to thwart the idea of destroying local media.

Al-Aiser announced his directive to the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) to hold weekly briefing conferences hosting state walis (governors) to reflect state activities. He also directed national television to produce special programming for the states so they can find their footing.

Al-Aiser stated that the Ministry is currently in the process of addressing the financial problems of states radio and television staff.

He disclosed that arrangements are underway to organize a workshop to discuss the issue of the proliferation of channels and satellite channels in the states, to consider the possibility of replacing this proliferation with specialized, quality channels.

Al-Aiser explained that the Ministry is paying great attention to addressing hate speech, noting the Ministry's partnerships and plans underway to address this issue. He explained that the country, in light of the circumstances of this war, needs solutions in this regard.

Al-Aiser pointed out that a well-thought-out plan has been developed to organize a workshop in the near future to enact an act regulating media work, called the "Press and Publications Act of 2025," to address the media chaos emanating from some weak-willed individuals.