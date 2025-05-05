South Africa: Joshlin Smith Case - Why the Court Found the Accused Guilty

The evidence of an evangelist, as well as the decision by Racquel Smith, Jacquen Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn not to testify, were key elements that led to their conviction in the Joshlin Smith human trafficking trial.

The conviction of Racquel "Kelly" Smith, Jacquen Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn on kidnapping and human trafficking charges in the Joshlin Smith case is a landmark ruling, according to National Prosecuting Authority Western Cape boss Nicollette Bell.

Commenting after Judge Nathan Erasmus handed down his guilty verdict in the Western Cape High Court, sitting in Saldanha Bay, on Friday, 2 May 2025, Bell commended the prosecutors - advocates Aradhana Heeramun and Zelda Swanepoel - and the investigation team for their hard work.

"Human trafficking is rife. The legislation is new, and this is a landmark decision for us. So from here on, we can still build, but tragically, the little girl Joshlin is still out there. So the search for her must go on," Bell told the media after the ruling.

Joshlin Smith disappeared from the Middelpos informal settlement in Saldanha Bay on Monday, 19 February 2024. She was six years old at the time and would have celebrated her seventh...