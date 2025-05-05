Kenya: 4 Police Officers Charged With Murder of Baby Pendo, 39 Protestors

Mourners pay their last respects to Baby Samantha Pendo on August 26, 2017.

Nairobi — Four Police officers have been charged with the 2017 murder of baby Pendo and 39 other protestors.

This is after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) approved charges against them while dropping charges against the remaining officers after reviewing their files.

Among those facing prosecution is John Chengo Masha, who has been charged with serious offenses, including murder and crimes against humanity under the International Crimes Act.

He also faces a separate charge of rape.

According to prosecutors, Masha failed to take reasonable measures to prevent officers under his command from entering victims' homes, where they reportedly beat residents with rungus and raped at least six women.

Lina Kogei was also charged with murder in connection with events that took place on August 12, 2017

It is further alleged that officers involved in the operation extorted money from the victims.

This marks the first time that officers have been charged under the International Crimes Act, a significant step in the pursuit of justice for victims of police brutality and human rights abuses.