Nigeria: Super Eagles Duo Onyedika, Onyemaechi Lift Titles in Europe

It was a weekend of silverware and celebration for Nigeria's Super Eagles, as midfield maestro Raphael Onyedika clinched the Belgian Cup (Croky Cup) with Club Brugge, while defender Bruno Onyemaechi sealed the Greek Super League title with Olympiacos.

The two Nigerian stars played pivotal roles in their respective clubs' triumphant campaigns, further underlining their rising profiles in European football.

Onyedika shines as Club Brugge edge Anderlecht

Raphael Onyedika added a major trophy to his résumé after helping Club Brugge secure a 2-1 win over rivals Anderlecht in a fiercely contested Belgian Cup final at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.

The 24-year-old midfielder started the match and was a key figure in the heart of Brugge's midfield, dictating the tempo and playing a crucial role in the build-up to both goals.

His precise passing and energy helped set the tone early as Brugge dominated possession and looked the sharper of the two sides.

The breakthrough came just before halftime when Hugo Siquet delivered a driven cross from the right, which was tapped in at the far post by Romeo Vermant.

Moments later, he doubled the lead with another composed finish, this time from a delivery by Christos Tzolis.

Anderlecht brought on veteran Jan Vertonghen to stabilise their backline and mounted a late push, eventually pulling one back in stoppage time through substitute Luis Vázquez. But it was too little, too late.

Onyedika was substituted in the 74th minute for Hugo Vetlesen, departing to a rousing ovation from the Brugge faithful.

His performance was widely lauded as one of his best of the season, and it capped off a memorable night for both him and his club, who lifted the Croky Cup for the 12th time in history and the first time since 2015.

Onyemaechi helps Olympiacos seal Greek Super League glory

In Greece, fellow Super Eagle Bruno Onyemaechi played a significant role as Olympiacos FC celebrated their 48th Greek Super League title with a final-day win over PAOK at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium.

Though Olympiacos had already clinched the title ahead of the Championship Round fixture, the match served as a crowning moment for the Piraeus giants and their Nigerian defender.

Onyemaechi, 26, who arrived from Portuguese side Boavista in January 2025, has quickly endeared himself to the Olympiacos faithful with his consistent displays and work rate at left-back.

Against PAOK, he was once again dependable, helping to neutralise threats down his flank before being substituted after 63 minutes for Francisco Ortega.

Born in Owerri, Nigeria, Onyemaechi's quick adaptation to Greek football and contribution to the club's defensive solidity have been pivotal in Olympiacos' success this season.

A proud moment for Nigeria

The dual-title triumphs by Onyedika and Onyemaechi not only mark personal milestones for the two Super Eagles but also shine a spotlight on the increasing influence of Nigerian players across Europe's top leagues.

With both players in fine form and brimming with confidence, Nigeria's national team setup will be buoyed ahead of upcoming international fixtures and tournament qualifiers.

From Brussels to Piraeus, the Nigerian flag flew high this weekend, carried by two champions who delivered when it mattered most.