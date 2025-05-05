Rwanda Launches Project to Boost Innovation, Strengthen Research Collaboration

The University of Rwanda (UR) and the National Council for Science and Technology (NCST) have launched a new project to boost research and innovation across the country.

Unveiled on Friday, May 2, at UR's headquarters in Gikondo, the initiative intends to unite researchers, businesses, and policymakers in a coordinated effort to transform innovative ideas into practical, real-world solutions.

Titled "Strengthening Rwanda's Research and Innovation Ecosystem through Training, Coordination, and Collaboration," the project is funded by the Research and Innovation Systems for Africa (RISA Fund) programme.

This project is a bridged phase of the previous project that developed the national technology transfer and commercialisation strategy which was also funded by the RISA Fund programme. This project builds on the first to implement and cascade the commercialisation strategy institution-wide.

"Key tools, like the entrepreneurial institution maturity framework and a national online research repository, are expected to help institutions collaborate more effectively and move ideas from the lab to the market," said UR's Vice Chancellor, Prof. Didas Kayihura Muganga.

During the launch, Muganga noted that, despite the growing number of initiatives, Rwanda's innovation landscape lacks cohesion.

He urged better coordination and collaboration across institutions to create a more integrated and effective system.

Prof. Muganga noted that the impact depends on closer cooperation between academia, industry, and government.

"We have plenty of strategies and policies, but what we often lack is the monitoring of their implementation. This project gives us an opportunity to change that."

He explained that the project is rooted in Rwanda's newly developed technology transfer and commercialisation strategy and will adopt a training-of-trainers approach to enhance local capacity.

"The project seeks to streamline the research-to-commercialisation pathway, promote evidence-based policymaking, and nurture a more vibrant innovation culture."

Dr Eugene Mutimura, the Executive Secretary of NCST, said that while Rwanda has made progress in research, turning ideas into market-ready products is still a work in progress.

"We are making progress, but we are not yet where we need to be in terms of turning research into market-ready products," he said.

Mutimura said that out of the 136 projects funded by NCST, about half show potential for national impact. Yet, researchers often struggle to focus on the final steps, monetising their innovations.

"This isn't just about research, it's about jobs, competitiveness, and building a stronger economy," Mutimura added.

With Rwanda aiming to create 1.25 million jobs over the next five years, many of them are expected to come from innovation-driven industries. Mutimura urged institutions to collaborate, share resources, and ensure the project delivers lasting value.

"Let's bring our strengths together and move Rwanda forward," he said.

At the event, participants discussed the need for stronger collaboration to ensure efficient use of research resources. They proposed creating a national database to map existing research infrastructure and capabilities, making it easier for institutions to share resources and avoid duplication.

There was also support for a central hub to store, certify, and profit from technologies, especially those that could benefit SMEs. It was recognised that aligning research with national development priorities, such as the Second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2) and Vision 2050, is essential for ensuring relevance and attracting funding.

A digital platform to connect researchers, industry, and policymakers was also suggested. With tools like AI-driven features and real-time collaboration capabilities, the platform could streamline communication and accelerate the innovation process.

Improved communication strategies were also discussed as vital to raising awareness and promoting a culture of innovation. Participants suggested organising research efforts around thematic clusters, such as food systems, and applying clear metrics to assess progress and guide investment.

Participants suggested showcasing unused university prototypes, often referred to as 'orphan technologies', to demonstrate their potential. By offering them at little or no cost, institutions could prove their value, build public trust, and encourage utilisation of these technologies.

They also recommended regular market-readiness assessments, intellectual property audits, and the establishment of quality assurance offices within institutions.

Prof. Ignace Gatare, the principal of UR's College of Science and Technology, called for researchers to stay grounded in the realities of Rwanda's economic needs.

"We must move away from the ivory tower mentality and focus on the needs of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), which are the backbone of Rwanda's economy," he said.

He also urged better assessment of Rwanda's research capacity, not just in terms of quantity but also quality, and tracking the tangible impact of research. "After this project, what changes have we made compared to before?" he asked.

Participants in the meeting included UR researchers, NCST, and stakeholders from the institutions that contributed to the National Innovation Ecosystem such as some ministries, research institutions, high learning institutions, private companies, et cetera.