Somalia: UN Envoy Convinced Puntland Leader to Attend NCC - Sources

Bosaso, Somalia — The United Nations Special Representative for Somalia, James Swan, has launched a fresh diplomatic initiative aimed at resolving the ongoing political impasse between Somalia's federal government and regional state leaders.

On Saturday, Swan held talks in Bosaso with Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni, persuading him to participate in the upcoming National Consultative Council summit set to open Monday in Mogadishu.

The envoy's visit follows similar meetings last week with leaders of South West and Galmudug regional states.

Swan is also expected to meet Jubaland President Ahmed Madobe, who returned to the southern port city of Kismayo earlier Saturday.

Although the initiative was anticipated to be led by the federal leadership, Swan has stepped in to fill the vacuum, taking on a mediatory role widely seen as crucial to bridging divisions that have hampered political dialogue for months.

His efforts come in the wake of a recent summit in Uganda, where stakeholders called for stronger oversight of Somalia's fragile political situation and urged renewed engagement among key actors.