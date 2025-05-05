Sudan: Somali Forces Conduct Joint Operation Against Al-Shabaab in Lower Juba Region

5 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kismayo, Somalia — Somali special forces from the elite Danab unit, backed by specially trained Jubaland police, carried out a coordinated operation in parts of the Lower Juba region targeting Al-Shabaab militants, officials said Monday.

The joint offensive focused on dismantling Al-Shabaab infrastructure in areas believed to have been used to plan and launch attacks, according to military sources.

Several militant hideouts and operational centers were destroyed during the operation.

Commanders leading the mission said the primary goal was to restore security and stability in Jubbaland's Lower Juba areas, particularly around the strategic city of Kismayo.

Officials called on local residents to support the security forces in their efforts to maintain peace and stability, urging greater cooperation to help root out the insurgent presence in the region.

Lower Juba and other parts of Jubbaland remain key areas where Al-Shabaab maintains a strong presence.

The region has seen repeated clashes and airstrikes aimed at weakening the group's capabilities.

