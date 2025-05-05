Somalia: Former Somali President Shariif Sheikh Ahmed Meets U.S. Ambassador in Mogadishu

5 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Former Somali President Shariif Sheikh Ahmed met with U.S. Ambassador to Somalia Richard Riley in Mogadishu on Sunday to discuss political and security developments and the ongoing state-building process in the country.

The meeting focused on strengthening the historical ties between the two nations and underscored the importance of political stability as Somalia prepares for nationwide elections scheduled for next year.

"We discussed the general situation in Somalia, particularly security and politics, and the need to advance the state-building process, which is always dependent on political stability," said Sheikh Shariif in a statement following the meeting.

In addition, he has expressed gratitude to the United States for its continued support in security, counter-terrorism efforts, and humanitarian assistance in Somalia.

The closed-door talks come as diplomatic efforts intensify to unify Somali political leaders and support the country's democratic transition after decades of clan-based elections.

The U.S. has reiterated its commitment to backing Somalia's efforts to build effective governance institutions despite ongoing political and security challenges.

