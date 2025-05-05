South Africa: Vaal River Residents Reeling From Flood Damage

Crops destroyed, houses evacuated

Residents and businesses affected by recent flooding along the Vaal River say it will take years to recover from the economic damage.

The town of Bloemhof in the North West province sits on the banks of the Vaal river and relies on agriculture and tourism as its main economic activities.

Over the past month, the town has experienced two flood surges which have displaced residents, flooded crops and destroyed tourism businesses along the river.

At the beginning of April, six floodgates were opened at the Vaal dam, causing flooding in downstream areas like Bloemhof. Ten gates were opened last week due to increasing inflows into the Vaal dam, resulting in even higher water levels downstream.

Farmer Barry van Vuuren had large sections of his lucerne crops damaged by the flooding. "It's total financial ruin if your crop is flooded. You cannot recoup any of your costs," said van Vuuren.

As water levels began to drop on Sunday, some residents had the chance to assess the damage. Workers Edwin Fourie and Abraham Bester were busy trying to fix and salvage some property on a riverside lodge which caters to tourists and recreational fishermen.

"There's lots of damage. Water and electricity is also out. We are not sure when we will be able to have guests here again. Not anytime soon," said Fourie.

Some evacuated residents say that they are unsure when they will be allowed to return and said they were afraid of further water surges if more water is released upstream.

"The damage to property and livestock has been significant. These people are broken. They do not know how to cope," said local councillor Albert Nel.

Around 150 households had been evacuated, with a lot of displaced people relying on donations to meet their daily needs, Nel said.

Water levels at both the Vaal and Bloemhof dams have come down in recent days with the Vaal dam at 110%, down from the 120% levels seen at the end of April.

Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson Wisane Mavasa said that even though water levels are decreasing, people who were evacuated should not return immediately.

"The ground is still saturated so the absorption capacity is limited. As such it will take a while for the water levels to go down," said Mavasa.

Some local fishermen took advantage of the high water levels, catching hundreds of fish by simply placing nets in the flowing water.

Local resident TK had three bags filled with fish as he made his way home. "At least I have something to eat for a few days. I will try and sell some as well to make some extra money," he said.