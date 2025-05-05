Nigeria: Property Dispute - Coalition Writes NJC, CJN Over Conduct of Niger State Judge

5 May 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

The Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations (CNCSOs), representing over 75 civil society groups, has called on the National Judicial Council (NJC) and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) to probe alleged judicial misconduct by Justice Bilkisu Yusuf of the Niger State judiciary.

National secretary of the coalition, Alhaji Ali Abacha, expressed concern over Justice Yusuf's actions in a land dispute case, which they claim undermine judicial integrity.

The CNCSOs highlighted Suit No. NSHC/MN/247/2014, concerning a property in Minna, involving Homefronts Consultants Limited and others against Foundation Mira and others.

The coalition stated, "Justice Yusuf refused to stay proceedings even when an appeal over the subject matter has been filed before the Court of Appeal." They allege Justice Yusuf continued hearings despite a pending appeal (CA/ABJ/PRE/ROA/CV/1392mi/2024), filed after she refused to recuse herself, creating a "judicial collision" with the appellate court.

The coalition noted that Foundation Mira holds a valid Certificate of Occupancy for the land, issued over 30 years ago, with no revocation and consistent payment of ground rent. The land hosts a multibillion-naira shopping mall, yet, plaintiffs are building residential structures on designated parking spaces.

They urged the NJC to investigate Justice Yusuf's conduct and called on the Chief Judge of Niger State to reassign Suit No. NSHC/MN/247/2014 to another judge.

