Zimbabwe: Caps United's Chitembwe Promoted to Technical Director As Bakala Comes in As an Assistant Coach

5 May 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sport Reporter

Underfire CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe has been promoted to technical director, following a streak of poor results.

This was revealed by the club president, Farai Jere, during a press conference held on Monday morning.

During his address, Jere stated that the developments follow a mutual agreement between the club and Chitembwe's technical team.

"Following the results which are coming, the club has decided to part ways with the current technical setup and pave the way for the new team.

"Starting this weekend, we will have a new technical setup to lead us.

"As for coach Lloyd Chitembwe, he will be our new technical director, but the rest of the guys are going," said Jere.

Chitembwe's outgoing technical team will be replaced by a new technical team, which is set to be announced on Thursday.

The new technical team will see former CAPS United player Ian Bakala coming in as an assistant coach.

"We will announce the full technical team on Thursday, which will have Ian Bakala coming in as an assistant coach.

"The new coach is a CAPS United son, as you know this is our culture to have our former players coming back," he added.

Makepeke-kepe's new technical team is expected to start duty on Thursday, and Chitembwe will be leading the training on Tuesday and Wednesday.

CAPS United is currently on position 16 on the log with 7 points, two ahead of bottom-placed Triangle.

