Kenya: Court Declares Worldcoin Collection of Kenyan's Biometric Data Unconstitutional

5 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The High Court has declared Worldcoin's collection of Kenyans' biometric date unconstitutional after it failed to conduct a Data Protection Impact Assessment.

According to the ruling, Worldcoin also failed to register as data processors and should now delete biometric data of Kenyans it unlawfully collected using its orb, under the supervision of the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC).

The ruling further directed that Worldcoin deletes all the data collected

The Court also prohibited the company from further processing such data without conducting an adequate Data Protection Impact Assessment or obtaining valid consent.

