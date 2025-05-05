Uganda: Bishop Akanjuna Demands Immediate Approval for Kabale City Operationalization

Kabale, Uganda — Bishop of Kigezi Diocese Rt. Rev. Gaddie Akanjuna, has called on government to expedite the operationalization of Kabale Tourism City, urging swift action to turn Kabale Municipality into a city as initially planned for 2023.

Kabale was one of the municipalities slated for city status in 2019 but saw its timeline extended to July 1, 2025, following delays in the implementation process.

The State Minister of Finance for General Duties, Henry Ariganyira Musasizi, and Rubanda District leaders, including Deputy Speaker Pierre Mbabazi Ntegyereize and LC5 Chairman Stephen Ampeire Kasyaba, have voiced opposition to the project. They rejected proposed annexations of Bubare Sub-County and parts of Nyamweru Sub-County into Kabale Municipality, claiming political favoritism and the sidelining of local interests.

Despite this opposition, during the induction and installation of Venerable Johnson Twongyeirwe as the new Archdeacon of Muyebe, Bishop Akanjuna reiterated the urgency of the city's operationalization. He questioned why some political leaders continue to claim a lack of funds for Kabale City, despite President Yoweri Museveni's approval of Tororo City's creation.

Akanjuna expressed confidence in President Museveni's promises, stating that the President is aware of the people's support for Kabale and would not lie about such matters. He demanded that Minister of State for Trade, David Bahati, actively push for the city's establishment and address those opposed to the city's creation, emphasizing that the move would benefit the region's development.

Akanjuna boldly stated that he and other supporters of Kabale City are pushing for its operationalization to promote regional development and improve living standards. His remarks were met with applause as the audience raised their hands in support.

Bahati, the chief guest, did not directly respond to Bishop Akanjuna's call but highlighted government achievements in health and education. He also suggested that church pulpits should not be used as platforms for political campaigns, reaffirming the sacredness of the space.

Kabale is among several municipalities still awaiting city status. Cities such as Arua, Gulu, and Mbarara already began operations on July 1, 2020, and Kabale residents continue to hope for the realization of their city status by 2025.