South Africa: Kwa-Ximba Package Plant to Boost Water Supply to Local Communities

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina, has officially handed over a newly completed four-kilometre pipeline from the upgraded Kwa-Ximba Package Plant, aimed at ensuring a reliable and sustainable water supply to various sections of Ward 1 in Kwa-Ximba.

Joined by Deputy Ministers David Mahlobo and Sello Seitlholo, uMngeni-uThukela Water Board Chairperson Advocate Vusi Khuzwayo, Inkosi Mlaba of Kwa-Ximba, and eThekwini Municipality Mayor Cyril Xaba, Majodina visited the plant on Friday, to assess progress on the broader reticulation project, which includes a 7.4-kilometre pipeline transporting potable water to two key command reservoirs -- DV 1822 and DV 1818.

The handing over of a plant follows Majodina's recent oversight visit of the R378 million, two-phase package plant project, marking the conclusion of National Water Month and Human Rights Month.

The package plant project includes the completed first phase of a portable water treatment plant, which supplies 2 megalitres per day (ml/d), and a second one that was upgraded to supply 7 ml/d.

However, some villages had experienced inconsistent water access due to insufficient capacity at the command reservoirs.

Majodina made a commitment to return to Kwa-Ximba to assess progress made to maintain the pipeline which will feed the reservoirs.

The eThekwini Municipality has addressed several pipeline issues, including water leaks, to help ensure that the reservoirs are sustainably filled with water.

Once fully operational, the two reservoirs will supply clean water to 18 villages in and around Kwa-Ximba, including Mvini, Bhobhonono, Nkandla, Nonoti, Msunduze, Mhali, Esiweni, Livapo, Nconcosi, Ntukusweni, Zwelisha, Kajabula, Othweba, Kwanyoni, Skhoxe, Kwadenge, and Emngacwini.

Previously, the area of Kwa-Ximba relied on Cato Ridge reservoir, which received water from the Midmar Water Treatment Works through the Western Aqueduct.

However, due to population growth, Cato Ridge reservoir could no longer provide reliable water supply to communities due to its reservoir not receiving sufficient volumes to be able to cater all the areas, including the villages.

The commissioning of the new package plants will improve water supply to the communities and improve service delivery.

Addressing the community of Kwa-Ximba at the local school hall, Majodina expressed her satisfaction with the progress registered to address challenges with the pipeline and urged the communities to protect the infrastructure.

"This an indication of government's commitment to prioritise issues of water and sanitation in eThekwini Municipality and to the country as whole. We are confident that this project will guarantee uninterrupted water supply and bring much-needed relief to Kwa-Ximba and surrounding villages. We appeal to members of the community to protect this infrastructure," Majodina said.

The Kwa-Ximba Package Plant, commissioned last year, remains under the custodianship of uMngeni-uThukela Water.

Meanwhile, in a separate event, Majodina, together with Deputy Ministers Mahlobo and Seitlholo, visited Oakford Ward 60, near Verulam, where she handed over three newly built houses to families relocated for the construction project of raising Hazelmere Dam.

During construction, 13 families were moved to temporary accommodation, with three additional families also needed to be relocated from the High Flood Line.

To date, nine permanent houses have been handed over, with four more still to be completed and handed over.