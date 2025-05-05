Zimbabwe: Support for Bulawayo Natural History Museum

press release

U.S. Ambassador Unveils Support for Bulawayo Natural History Museum

U.S. Ambassador to Zimbabwe Pamela Tremont unveiled a donation from Yale University to the Natural History Museum of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Thursday, April 24. The 16 donated specimen cabinets will organize, store, and protect the museum's world class fossil collections. The donation from the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History was organized with the assistance of Museum Director Dr. Moira FitzPatrick and Dr. Chris Griffin, Assistant Professor of Geosciences at Princeton University, who serves as a curatorial associate at the Yale Peabody Museum. Dr. Griffin joined a team of international scientists in 2017 to unearth the remains of Mbiresaurus, the oldest known dinosaur found in Africa. Assistant Curator of Paleontology Michel Zondo displayed some of the 230-million-year-old fossils of Mbiresaurus and shared with the Ambassador the ongoing research and education work of the museum.

At the formal handover event, Ambassador Tremont said, "The U.S. Embassy is extremely privileged to partner with the museum and Yale University. These fossils are millions of years old. They predate Zimbabwe. They predate the United States. They are all of our histories. Preserving them for research, science, and future generations is in all of our interests. I hope these cabinets are extremely useful in your important work."

Acting Museum Director Violah Makuvaza thanked Ambassador Tremont and said, "I want to extend our heartfelt thanks to the American Embassy for facilitating the transportation of the fossil cabinets from Yale University to Zimbabwe. They represent much more than just containers. They are symbols of the valuable partnership and collaboration between the institutions and our countries. They are a testament to the forward-thinking support from Yale University and the American Embassy, whose collective efforts ensure that future paleontological research and education will continue to grow."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines U.S., Canada and Africa Governance Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She continued, "The museum plays a vital role in educating the public, fostering scientific inquiry, and building national pride through the preservation of our natural history. The support from Yale University and the American Embassy speaks volumes about the importance of international collaboration and the shared responsibility we have to protect and understand the world around us."

From the United States, Dr. Griffin added, "This partnership simply wouldn't have happened with the scientists and staff at the museum, and all the logistical support it provides - on top of giving the fossils we find a safe home. The museum really is the 'home base' for all these expeditions, and while we have been able to bring sources of funding to help mount these projects, they are driven by the knowledge of the Zimbabwean scientists on our team and the institutional support from the museum."

The donation accompanied the annual U.S. Fulbright Exchange lecture organized by the U.S. Embassy at the museum. This year, Dr. Jennifer Kyker of the University of Rochester presented on the life and work of Zimbabwean photographer Chicago Dzviti. It was one of several events organized by the U.S. Embassy at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair showcasing U.S. trade, investment, and education opportunities.

Focuses on community-initiated income- generating projects. These projects can relate to natural resource management, wildlife conservation, water/sanitation initiatives, nutrition programs and other community projects.