Liberia: Police Charge Cyrus Konah, Others in Motorcycle Theft Case

Kakata, Margibi County — Police in Margibi County have charged three individuals in connection with two separate motorcycle theft incidents that occurred in March and April 2025. The suspects are currently in police custody awaiting court trial.

In the first incident, Edward Saah, 23, of Bong Mines in Lower Bong County District 7, reported that his motorcycle, valued at $840, was stolen on April 6 while he was assisting a motorist on the grounds of the Booker Washington Institute (BWI) in Kakata.

Saah told police he had left the keys in the ignition while helping Cyrus Idea Konah, 35, whose vehicle had broken down. During that time, Philip Zubah, 32, allegedly seized the opportunity to steal the motorcycle and fled the scene. Konah reportedly left shortly afterward without offering further assistance.

In a separate case, Joseph Harris, 29, of the New Vai Town Community in Kakata, was attacked and robbed on March 21. Harris said two unidentified men hired him for transport services to Bong Mines Highway. When they reached an area near the Sgt. Gbormo Town Bridge around noon, the assailants assaulted him and made off with his Tecno Spark 10 phone and motorcycle, valued at $850.

A police investigation led to the arrest of suspect Philip Zubah following a community-led search. During questioning, Zubah waived his right to counsel and confessed to stealing Saah's motorcycle. He also admitted to involvement in a separate case in the 15 Gate Community but denied any role in the Harris robbery.

Zubah implicated Cyrus Idea Konah in both cases he admitted to. During further interrogation, Konah--who previously ran for a representative seat in Margibi District 4--allegedly confessed to receiving two stolen motorcycles. One, he claimed, came from Zubah and another individual identified as Joshua; the second was from Zubah and a man known only as Emmanuel.

Konah told police the motorcycles were sold in Monrovia through arrangements with Samuka Sheriff. Sheriff confirmed seeing the stolen bikes but denied buying them, saying he only introduced Konah to a potential buyer, believing Konah worked with Senator Nathaniel McGill's office. Sheriff said he was paid $430 for brokering the deal and received $20 as a token of appreciation from Konah.

Police have charged Philip Zubah and his accomplices with theft of property. Cyrus Idea Konah and Samuka Sheriff have been charged with aiding and abetting the commission of a crime. All suspects remain in custody pending court proceedings.