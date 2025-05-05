Ethiopia: PM Abiy Conveys Message On 84th Ethiopian Patriots' Victory Day

Addis Ababa, — Present-day Ethiopia is need of second generation patriots that will complement our liberty fully, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed stressed.

Ethiopians are commemorating the 84th anniversary of Patriots' Victory Day today.

Prime Minister Abiy extended a message to the Ethiopian people in connection with the 84th anniversary of victory day.

In a message he shared on his social media page, Prime Minister Abiy stated that our forefathers and foremothers handed down to us a nation, with sacrifice paid dearly to maintain their liberty; and we are proud of it.

As a result, we stand tall; however, due to the poverty and backwardness, our liberty cannot be complete, the prime minister underscored.

To this effect, present-day Ethiopia is need of second generation patriots that complement our liberty fully, he stressed and added these patriots will elevate the country to the overall prosperity and achieve the country's complete freedom

He further said that such patriots are engaged in peaceful struggle on political, economic, social and diplomacy fronts and they defeat poverty and backwardness.

The tools of today's patriotism are knowledge, skills, and discipline, while the underlying passions are love for the country, steadfastness and integrity, and the goal--is Ethiopia's prosperity, Prime Minister Abiy elaborated.

Stating that realizing Ethiopia's vision--to become prosperous on all fronts, the prime minister emphasized the country needs both patriotism and this generation in particular is in need of the latter patriotism.

Firstly, the Patriots' Day reminds us to commemorate heroism of our ancestors, and secondly, I hope it also serve to secure the foundation for the second patriotism, Prime Minister Abiy concluded.