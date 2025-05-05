Ethiopia: President Taye Urges Learning Patriotism, Dedication From Ethiopian Patriots

Addis Ababa, — President Taye Atseke Slassie emphasized the enduring importance of emulating the patriotism and dedication of Ethiopian patriots.

The president made these remarks as the nation is commemorating the 84th Patriots' Victory Day at the Patriots' Memorial Victory Monument in Addis Ababa.

During the ceremony, President Taye laid a wreath in honor of those who fought for Ethiopia's freedom.

Among those in attendance were Lij Daniel Jote Mesfin, President of the Ethiopian Patriots Association, leaders and members of the National Defense Force, ambassadors, and other invited dignitaries.

In his address, president Taye remarked that the victory of the Ethiopian patriots was a historic stand against fascism and colonialism, serving as an inspiration of resistance for the world.

He underscored the need for present and future generations to emulate the bravery and selflessness of the patriots by contributing to the nation's ongoing development.

"Today, it is impossible to stop or hinder Ethiopia's progress," he noted.

Major General Endalkachew Woldekidan, Director General of Psychological Development within the National Defense Forces, speaking on behalf of the defense force, noted that Patriots' Victory Day is a solemn occasion to honor those who sacrificed their lives for Ethiopia's freedom and dignity.

He also called for greater awareness among the younger generation about the high price paid for national sovereignty.

Hirut Kassaw, Head of the Addis Ababa Culture, Arts and Tourism Bureau, on her part, emphasized the city administration's commitment to preserving and enhancing heritage sites.

Renovation was made to the Patriots' Victory Monument and its surroundings aiming to ensure the area remain a proud symbol for future generations, she added.

Lij Daniel Jote Mesfin on his part praised the beautification efforts around the Arat Kilo area, saying the revitalized infrastructure has elevated the holiday's significance.

He also called on the youth to carry forward the legacy of the patriots by contributing to peace and national development.