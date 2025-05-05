Liberia: Office of War Crimes Applauds Boakai

Monrovia — The Head of the Office of War and Economic Crimes Court hails President Boakai for his commitment to establishing the court for Liberia.

The Office of the War and Economic Crimes Court (OWECC) here hails President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for his resolve in establishing the court to prosecute those who bear greater responsibility from the Liberian Civil War.

Last week, the President renewed Executive Order No. 131 to No.148, strengthening straight mandate and establishment of the Court.

Addressing a news conference at the Office of War and Economic Crimes in Monrovia on Friday, May 2, 2025, Executive Director, Cllr. Dr. Jallah Barbu, stressed that President Boakai's Executive Order# 148 as the institution prepares to execute its mandate.

Cllr. Barbu noted that the President's move is in the right direction, and it demonstrates his explicit confidence in the Office to execute the task of having alleged perpetrators of war and economic crimes to have their day in court.

"I respectfully avail myself of this opportunity to thank President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., for his bold, decisive and unrelenting drive aimed at fighting impunity, abuse of human rights, and violations of the law", Cllr. Barbu said.

He said when established, the Court will address atrocities committed and enormous sufferings Liberians were subjected to during the war, ensuring accountability and healing of wounds.

He maintained that the President's action is a commitment to ensuring the enforcement of justice for war crimes victims, as part of the government's rule of law initiative.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In our country today, we still experience war-mongering, threats of violence, and in reality, violence that reminds us of the atrocities and sufferings from our civil crises and unless, and until they are dealt with uncompromisingly, our country may never enjoy stable peace and justice for all", Cllr Barbu cautioned.

He mentioned threats of security from would-be War Crimes candidates and numerous challenges, but maintained that their pursuit remains resilience.

"We remain resilience and I can assure that under my leadership, this court will be fully functioning by November 2026, even though, importantly, we must address the issue of Security, of ourselves, our investigators and prosecutors, as there are threats of those who see themselves as candidates of war are increasing their reactions."

Cllr. Barbu disclosed that the Office has begun developing training manual for investigators, prosecutors, and needs a minimum of US$30 million for its establishment.

"We are now working on prosecutors as well as developing program that will re-enforce this mandate. We can also assure you that we have adequate funding, at least from government perspective, but need the support of International partners", he added.

Meanwhile, the Government of Liberia has already allotted US$2 million for establishment of the Office of War Crimes, with US$500,000 being disbursed quarterly.

Editing by Jonathan Browne