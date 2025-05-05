Liberia: Ohial Unites Stakeholders to Boost National Health Resilience

5 May 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Edwin N Khakie

Gbarnga, Bong County — One Health in Action-Liberia (OHIAL) successfully concluded a key stakeholders' meeting over the weekend, bringing together government officials, health experts, and development partners to strengthen Liberia's integrated health approach.

The meeting, held in Gbarnga, focused on advancing collaboration between human, animal, and environmental health sectors -- a model known as the One Health approach -- to tackle current challenges and build resilience against future health threats.

Opening the session, OHIAL's Executive Director, D. Alexson Barpeen, outlined the organization's mission and the urgency of unified action.

"One Health in Action Liberia is not just a concept, it is a movement," Mr. Barpeen declared. "We believe that true health security comes from recognizing the connection between people, animals, and the environment. Through education, policy, and grassroots engagement, we aim to build a more prepared and resilient Liberia."

Delivering the keynote address, Mr. Advertus Nyan Mianah, Coordinator of the Liberia One Health Platform, praised OHIAL's leadership and stressed the importance of national collaboration.

"I am truly inspired by the work being done here," Mr. Mianah said. "OHIAL's proactive approach is a model we can replicate across the country. Collaboration is not an option; it is essential if we are to prevent pandemics and protect our environment."

Bong County Administrator Mr. Sam Elliott expressed strong support for the initiative, emphasizing the critical role of integrated health efforts in community development.

"The integration of human, animal, and environmental health is vital to preventing future outbreaks and promoting sustainable development. Bong County fully supports OHIAL in its goal to build healthier communities," Mr. Elliott noted.

Also in attendance were Mr. Asa Chon, Country Director of ForumCIV Liberia; Dr. Jefferson Saybay, Bong County Health Officer; and Mr. Emmanuel Diabolo, a key member of OHIAL's Board of Directors. Their presence underscored the broad commitment to strengthening Liberia's health systems.

The meeting concluded with a joint pledge from stakeholders to enhance partnerships, implement practical One Health strategies, and ensure that communities across Liberia benefit from a holistic and sustainable health approach.

