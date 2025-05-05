Liberia: Piah Trades Blame

Monrovia — * Says Liberia Media is weak because media owners refuse to support PUL

Information Ministry boss criticized media owners and Executives here over the weekend for what he described as their nonchalant approach towards the Press Union of Liberia.

Liberia's Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, Jerolimek Matthew Piah, says the country's media landscape remains weak because media owners and executives have failed to actively support the Press Union of Liberia (PUL).

Speaking Saturday at the Monrovia City Hall during the commemoration of the 32nd anniversary of World Press Freedom Day, Minister Piah noted that media executives only engage with the Union when elections are approaching, a trend he believes undermines the growth and strength of the media in Liberia.

"The Liberian media is weak because its principal actors, including media executives and managers, refuse to support the activities of the PUL," Minister Piah stated. "This lack of consistent engagement is contributing significantly to the weakness we are seeing in our media today."

He called on media owners not only to be journalist as they are, but to also actively participate in the journalism profession by standing with the PUL and helping to improve the sector.

According to him, relying solely on young journalists and the leadership of the Union to carry the burden is not enough.

"Media owners must be journalists themselves. They must be involved, not just during election time, but throughout the year, to help lift the image of journalism in Liberia," he said.

Despite his criticism, Minister Piah also highlighted the government's ongoing efforts to ensure a free and independent press in the country. He emphasized that the government recognizes the media as a cornerstone of democracy.

"Even though the media is weak, this government is taking substantial steps to allow the press to be free from intimidation, muzzling, and strangulation," he assured. "We know that without a free and independent media; Liberia's democratic nature will be incomplete."

Meanwhile, the Minister Piah remarks come at a time when media practitioners continue to grapple with challenges such as limited resources, and poor working conditions. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.