Addis Ababa — The African Union (AU) issued a statement strongly condemning the terrorist attack on Portsudan, noting that the attack represents a dangerous escalation and poses a direct threat to civilian lives, the delivery of humanitarian aid, and regional stability.

The African Union reiterated its unwavering commitment to the protection of civilians, strongly condemning actions that undermine peace efforts, disrupt humanitarian operations, or target vital infrastructure.

In the statement, the African Union stated that Portsudan represents a critical link as a logistical and humanitarian hub, and that any attack targeting it not only threatens the safety of innocent people but also undermines ongoing efforts to achieve stability in the country.

AU urged the international community to stand in solidarity with the Sudanese people and intensify efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability in Sudan.

The statement read, "The African Union will continue to closely monitor the situation and reaffirms its steadfast support for the people of Sudan in their pursuit of peace, dignity, and national unity."