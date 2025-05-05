Africa: AU - Any Attack Targets Portsudan Undermines Stabilization Efforts As the City Is a Logistics and Humanitarian Hub

5 May 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Addis Ababa — The African Union (AU) issued a statement strongly condemning the terrorist attack on Portsudan, noting that the attack represents a dangerous escalation and poses a direct threat to civilian lives, the delivery of humanitarian aid, and regional stability.

The African Union reiterated its unwavering commitment to the protection of civilians, strongly condemning actions that undermine peace efforts, disrupt humanitarian operations, or target vital infrastructure.

In the statement, the African Union stated that Portsudan represents a critical link as a logistical and humanitarian hub, and that any attack targeting it not only threatens the safety of innocent people but also undermines ongoing efforts to achieve stability in the country.

AU urged the international community to stand in solidarity with the Sudanese people and intensify efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability in Sudan.

The statement read, "The African Union will continue to closely monitor the situation and reaffirms its steadfast support for the people of Sudan in their pursuit of peace, dignity, and national unity."

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.