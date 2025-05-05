Sudan: Portsudan Airport Opens to Air Traffic As of Sunday 5 - 00 PM

5 May 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — The Civil Aviation Authority has issued a bulletin declaring Portsudan International Airport open to air traffic and the operation of flights starting at 5:00 PM Sunday, May 4, 2025, following the treacherous targeting of the airport with suicide drones by the militia and its sponsors.

In a statement to the Sudan News Agency (SUNA), the Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority, Abu Bakr Al-Siddig Mohamed Abdullah, underscored that aircraft traffic is flowing normally in accordance with international standards.

This statement came after intensive efforts and close cooperation between various stakeholders to ensure airspace safety and the smooth flow of air traffic.

The Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority affirmed its commitment to the highest standards of safety and security.

It is to be recalled that the Civil Aviation Authority, in coordination with the Sudan Airports Company and relevant authorities, has temporarily closed Portsudan Airport since the brutal attack to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.

The Civil Aviation Authority condemned the treacherous attack on the Portsudan Air Base by rebel militias.

