Sudan: Kuwait Condemns and Denounces Attacks On Vital Civilian Facilities in Kassala and Portsudan

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed on Sunday the sisterly State of Kuwait's condemnation and denunciation of the attacks targeting vital civilian facilities in the cities of Kassala and Portsudan, which represent a dangerous turning point in the conflict.

In a statement published on the official website of the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Kuwait's continued call not to target civilian facilities and centers, which are vital to the lives of the population.

At the same time, it called for a ceasefire and adherence to the provisions of the Jeddah Declaration issued on May 11, 2023, which emphasizes the need to protect civilians while preserving Sudan's independence and territorial integrity and supporting its national institutions.