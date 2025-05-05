Malawi: Green Light for Kayelekera - Uranium Mining Gets Radiation Safety Nod, but Scrutiny Grows

The Malawi Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (AERA) has issued a crucial radiation safety license to Lotus (Africa) Limited, paving the way for the long-dormant Kayelekera uranium mine in Karonga to roar back to life.

Operations are now expected to restart in the third quarter of 2025--over a decade since mining was halted in 2014 due to plummeting uranium prices and unresolved safety and compliance issues.

Lotus (Africa), the local arm of Australian-based Lotus Resources, owns 85% of the Kayelekera Uranium Project and now has regulatory approval to proceed. The mine was previously operated by Paladin Africa Limited before its abrupt shutdown.

"We're pleased to have received the authorisation," said Lotus Managing Director Greg Bittar in a statement, stressing the company's commitment to safeguarding workers, surrounding communities, and the environment.

But approval of the radiation license is only part of the puzzle. A final inspection by AERA will follow once operations resume. In parallel, the company has submitted its Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) to the Malawi Environmental Protection Authority (MEPA)--the final hurdle before mining can officially recommence.

MEPA officials visited the site in late April and are currently reviewing the ESIA, a document central to addressing past complaints around transparency, environmental degradation, and community neglect.

Chakwera Demands Transparency

The restart comes as President Lazarus Chakwera ramps up calls for openness in the mining sector. Speaking at the recent Mining Investment Forum in Lilongwe, the president criticised mining authorities for keeping Malawians in the dark about key developments.

"It is disturbing that Malawians have yet to hear anything from mining officials about what's happening in Kasiya," said Chakwera, referencing a major rutile find. "Our minerals are a matter of national security, and transparency is our best form of national security."

His remarks have reignited scrutiny of mining projects like Kayelekera, which once promised prosperity but left a bitter taste among local communities.

Broken Promises and Lingering Doubts

When Kayelekera launched in 2009, it was billed as a major economic breakthrough. By 2014, it had shuttered--leaving behind unanswered questions about radiation risks, unmet development pledges, and murky revenue arrangements.

Local residents in Karonga remain wary.

"Government and investors must put local communities first this time," said a civil society representative who requested anonymity. "We don't want a repeat of the past--big promises, but no change on the ground."

The Chakwera administration has positioned mining as a pillar of its Agriculture, Tourism, Mining, and Manufacturing (ATMM) strategy. But critics warn that unless laws are tightened and community voices empowered, mining may again enrich the few at the expense of the many.

As MEPA deliberates on the ESIA and AERA gears up for inspections, both Lotus and the government face a rising tide of public expectation--and accountability.