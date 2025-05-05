Malawi: 'No Shortcuts to Power!' - - PPM Fires Shots At Alliance-Hungry Parties

5 May 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Our Reporter

The People's Progressive Movement (PPM) has come out swinging, declaring it will not join the bandwagon of political parties scrambling to form alliances ahead of the 2025 general elections.

Speaking to Nyasatimes as he wrapped up his two-day grassroots tour of Nsanje and Chikwawa, PPM President Mark Katsonga Phiri didn't mince words:

"The 50+1 law was introduced to test the real strength of every political party. Forming alliances before the first round is not just premature--it's a betrayal of that law. It reduces elections to boardroom deals instead of letting the people decide."

Katsonga slammed other political parties for hiding behind alliances as a survival tactic, saying they fear facing Malawians alone because they have nothing new to offer.

"We've seen it before--recycled faces, empty manifestos, and desperate coalitions that collapse the moment power is secured. Malawi needs leadership with spine, not parties clinging to each other for relevance."

The PPM leader emphasized that Malawi's continued stagnation is the result of weak leadership and misplaced priorities, especially the consistent neglect of agriculture.

"We need a hard reset. Agriculture is our goldmine. Once we unlock that, we'll generate capital for real investment in manufacturing, mining, and tourism. That's how we build a self-sustaining economy--not through political gymnastics."

As others play politics of convenience, PPM is choosing the path of principle, boldly stepping into 2025 as a force ready to stand alone--and win.

