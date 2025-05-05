The Namibia Revenue Agency (Namra) says they have uncovered a fraudulent scheme resulting in the illicit payout of tax refunds of over N$666 000 between January and April 2025, to 47 taxpayers.

This is linked to the Mass Tax Refund Initiative currently being implemented, says Namra spokesperson Steven Yarukeekuro Ndorokaze.

"To date, a Namra staff member has been suspended, while the secondment of an official from the Ministry of Finance has been reversed, with three other suspects having been arrested and appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court last week."

"An internal investigation revealed that the recently registered taxpayers, predominantly unemployed individuals with no tax liability, were fraudulently processed for refunds relating to periods dating back to 2011," he says.

Ndorokaze also says the registration would in most instances be done without the knowledge of the concerned persons, using their identity documents and personal banking details.

He adds that the refunds were paid out, and the money was distributed among the perpetrators, including through mobile and wallet banking platforms.

"In light of these developments, Namra strongly cautions the public to exercise vigilance and not to provide personal banking details or identification documents to third parties for tax-related transactions."

"The agency emphasises that tax refunds are processed directly via Namra offices and authorised platforms. Namra remains steadfast in upholding zero tolerance for corruption, the highest standards of integrity, transparency and public trust, and reiterates its commitment to rooting out fraudulent practices that undermine tax administration," Ndorokaze adds.