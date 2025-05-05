Namibia: Namra Uncovers Fraudulent Tax Refund Scheme

Pixabay
...
5 May 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibia Revenue Agency (Namra) says they have uncovered a fraudulent scheme resulting in the illicit payout of tax refunds of over N$666 000 between January and April 2025, to 47 taxpayers.

This is linked to the Mass Tax Refund Initiative currently being implemented, says Namra spokesperson Steven Yarukeekuro Ndorokaze.

"To date, a Namra staff member has been suspended, while the secondment of an official from the Ministry of Finance has been reversed, with three other suspects having been arrested and appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court last week."

"An internal investigation revealed that the recently registered taxpayers, predominantly unemployed individuals with no tax liability, were fraudulently processed for refunds relating to periods dating back to 2011," he says.

Ndorokaze also says the registration would in most instances be done without the knowledge of the concerned persons, using their identity documents and personal banking details.

He adds that the refunds were paid out, and the money was distributed among the perpetrators, including through mobile and wallet banking platforms.

"In light of these developments, Namra strongly cautions the public to exercise vigilance and not to provide personal banking details or identification documents to third parties for tax-related transactions."

"The agency emphasises that tax refunds are processed directly via Namra offices and authorised platforms. Namra remains steadfast in upholding zero tolerance for corruption, the highest standards of integrity, transparency and public trust, and reiterates its commitment to rooting out fraudulent practices that undermine tax administration," Ndorokaze adds.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.