South Sudan: One Year After the Disappearance, There Is No News of Father Lukas and His Companion

Juba — "One year has passed, and their silence haunts us. The disappearance of Fr. Luke and Michael is not just a personal loss - it is a wound to the heart of our society," said the Bishop of Tambura-Yambio, Hiiboro Kussala, in a statement on the disappearance of Father Luke Yugue and his driver, Michael Gbeko, who have been missing since April 27, 2024, while traveling from Nagero County to Tambura County, in the State of West Equatoria (South Sudan). Since then, there has been no news of the two men. Although a funeral prayer was held for the priest and his companion a month after their disappearance (see Fides, 23/5/2024), the question of their fate remains unknown.

In his statement, issued last week, Bishop Hiiboro reiterated his request for further efforts to find the missing. The Bishop of Tambura-Yambio called on the government of South Sudan, the security forces, and international organizations to intensify investigations and establish responsibility. Although no public commemoration was held this year due to the period of mourning following the death of Pope Francis, Bishop Hiiboro urged the faithful to pray for the two missing people.

Father Luke and his companion were likely victims of the intercommunal violence that continues to ravage the State of Western Equatoria (see Fides, 24/5/2024). This violence, unfortunately, continues to be accompanied by massacres and kidnappings that affect the population of the region.